Lighter Side: The Best and Worst Day to Buy a Christmas Tree

If you're wondering when the best and worst day to buy a Christmas is... Well we have it for you! The worst time to buy a tree is Cyber Monday and Black Friday when the trees are most expensive and the best time to buy a Christmas tree is Christmas Eve and the week before Christmas!

Wondering when the best day to buy a Christmas Tree is? Well here it is!https://t.co/Mr6n25bPK3 — 965tic (@965tic) November 14, 2018

Jimmy Dean has created a new Christmas wrapping paper that smells like their sausage!! Yum! You can buy the wrapping paper at JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com, submit a picture of you cooking one of their sausage recipes and choose whish wrapping paper you want!

Jimmy Dean has created sausage scented wrapping paper! YUUUUM..https://t.co/a9ECgrboby — 965tic (@965tic) November 14, 2018

Study shows that falling in love is good for you! Falling in love is good for blood pressure, pain relief, and even some allergic reactions! According to researchers at the University of Western Virginia in California, falling in love helps surge chemicals such as dopamine, which regulates emotional responses, and oxycotin, the “cuddle hormone” that induces feelings of trust and reduces anxiety.