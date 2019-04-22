Lighter Side: Boy Calls 911 for McDonalds

April 22, 2019
There is a website where you can photo shop yourself to pretend you are on vacation! It’s called FakeAVacation.com where you pay $20 a photo in a location of your desires!

 

The top 10 worst jobs in America. Yes Broadcasting made the list, but # 1 is a Taxi Driver though. We are thinking it is because Uber/Lyft may be getting all of the business.

 

 

A little boy in Michigan calls 911 to ask for McDonalds! Well the officer was still suspicious so he went to do a welfare check and on top of that he still brought him some McDonalds!

