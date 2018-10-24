Lighter Side: Bride Puts Weight Gaining Powder in Bridesmaid's Food

October 24, 2018
Christine Lee

 

Popeyes’ Drive Thru in Texas will let you order but you have to pick it up 12 hours later in New Orleans, but all the orders will be FREE! It will be opened November 9th and 10th. Would you do this?!

 

Australian bride secretly fattened up all of her bridesmaids. As a bride of course you want to be the best looking person, but this bride put weight gain powder in all of her bride’s food!!! OKAY KATY HERRON!!!

 

Looking for a new Halloween Costume? Well look at this Banksy – shredded them costume!

lighter side of the news