Lighter Side: Burger King has 1 CENT Whoppers!

Today, Wednesday 12-6, the Unites States Postal Service will be closed to honor the life of President George H. W. Bush. Today is also Bush’s official funeral sevice.

To honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the National Day of Mourning. Learn how Postal operations will be affected. https://t.co/Mffch7bPCh pic.twitter.com/vG46BsIOpm — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 4, 2018

Burger King started the best promotion in my opinion. You can now get a Whopper for just ONE CENT! Yes a penny if you order it from the Burger King App at a Mcdonalds!! You have to go within 600 feet of a Mcdonalds and order the whopper on the app. This promotion goes on until next Wednesday so hurt while it lasts!