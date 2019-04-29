Lighter Side: Can Taking Selfies Be Bad For Your Skin?
Today is International Dance Day! This is how Gary and Steph the Producer are celebrating…
Meanwhile, this is Steph the Producer celebrating #InternationalDanceDay @stayupwithsteph
And here is Gary Craig...
This is Gary celebrating #InternationalDanceDay ------------
Are taking selfies bad for your skin? According to a beauty expert, taking selfies might be as bad for your skin as tanning! As you’re taking a selfie and looking for the perfect shot, youre exposing your face to a ton of electromagnetic “blue light” rays from the screen.
Are selfies bad for you skin?? Do you have a good side for selfies? Or are you like me... all your sides are good sides? ;) Let me know what you think! #ReplyTweet #MySunrise pic.twitter.com/AeVq2ELxv4— Tate A. Owen (@TateO_News9) April 29, 2019