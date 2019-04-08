Lighter Side: Charmin Comes Out With "Forever Roll"

Franzia just launched their new line of mini wines called, “Little Franz” that are just basically adult juice boxes. They come in different flavors, Rose, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and more. You can buy a Little Franz for $3.49.

Franzia just launched their new line of mini wines and they are basically adult juice boxes. https://t.co/zWSOgyYwrI — 965tic (@965tic) April 8, 2019

Charmin is now selling what they call a “Forever Roll” of toilet paper that can last up to a month! But where are you gonna buy a toilet paper dispenser that fits that huge thing?!