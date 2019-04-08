Lighter Side: Charmin Comes Out With "Forever Roll"

April 8, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

Franzia just launched their new line of mini wines called, “Little Franz” that are just basically adult juice boxes. They come in different flavors, Rose, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and more. You can buy a Little Franz for $3.49.

 

Charmin is now selling what they call a “Forever Roll” of toilet paper that can last up to a month! But where are you gonna buy a toilet paper dispenser that fits that huge thing?!

Tags: 
lighter side of the news