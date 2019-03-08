Lighter Side: Cheeseburger Scented Candles!

March 8, 2019
A Modelo Beer Truck crashed on a Los Angeles highways and it spilled hundreds of boxes of beer. Around 6:30AM on Thursday the accident occurred and luckily the driver walked away unharmed and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

 

In British Columbia, it is not unusual to see mooses getting stuck on rooftops. They are unsure how it actually got onto the roof top of an apartment building in Prince George, but he was rescued and was able to get back on land.

 

Sunday is Daylight Savings Time where we lose an hour of sleep and a new survey found that 54 % of Americans wish they would get rid of Daylight Savings Time altogether. People’s responses as to why we have daylight saving’s time was: to conserve energy, so farmers have more time to work, so people can make batter us of their evening hours, because it’s too complicated to stop observing it, and for economic reasons.

 

A company in Australia is selling a new candle that is suppose to smell like Mcdonald’s cheeseburgers! The candle is called “The Maccas Run”. Australians call Mcdonald’s “Maccas” and it smells like a combo of beef, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and cheese. I want to smell one!

