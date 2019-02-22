Lighter Side: College Freshman Arrested for Selling Drugs on an App

A UC Santa Cruz freshman is facing felony charges for creating an app to sell drugs on apps. The app was called “Banana Plug” to sell cocaine, mushrooms, and MDMA. He supposedly posted flyers for his App.

The 18-y/o Sunnyvale man is accused of developing an app to sell drugs on @ucsc campus including; cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and MDMA. He allegedly posted flyers for his #bananaplug app https://t.co/Y0Z1ykzmF4 — KTVU (@KTVU) February 21, 2019

According to a new study, when your favorite team wins a big game it gives people confidence for two whole days! Although, if your team loses it supposedly doesn’t affect your self-esteem.