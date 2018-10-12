The Lighter Side: Competitive Gift Giving is a thing

October 12, 2018
Christine Lee

On Monday, we talked about the infamous Banksy photo that picured a girl holding a heart baloon. Once the final bid was announced the picture started to shred!! 

. "The urge to destroy is also a creative urge" - Picasso

Well companies are copying this moment to promote their business! Mcdonald's used this one that might be our favorite:

Yes it's only October, but Christmas shopping is in full effect. This new survey came out about people's mentality toward Christmas shopping. The results were 26% of people get commpetitive about gift giving! 45% of people buy back up gift just in case there's a certain someone who possibly might not like what ther buy them, and last 36% think it's irritating that stores already have their holiday decoration already up!

Hey Dads! Don't you hate it when you're holding your baby and they accidentally hit you in your crotch? LOL!! well we've got you covered! Introducing you with a new item called "FRIDABALLS" It's a pair of men's boxer briefs with a reinforced crotch to protect you in those scenarios! 

Check out FRIDABALLS

 

