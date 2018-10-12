The Lighter Side: Competitive Gift Giving is a thing

On Monday, we talked about the infamous Banksy photo that picured a girl holding a heart baloon. Once the final bid was announced the picture started to shred!!

Well companies are copying this moment to promote their business! Mcdonald's used this one that might be our favorite:



Graffiti artist #Banksy arranged made one of his most famous artworks self-destroy in an auction by shredding itself when it reached almost $2 million, and senior creative Richard Agius saw a #McDonalds fried painting in it. pic.twitter.com/p4tQ6GNrgB — Adshayr (@adshayr) October 10, 2018

Yes it's only October, but Christmas shopping is in full effect. This new survey came out about people's mentality toward Christmas shopping. The results were 26% of people get commpetitive about gift giving! 45% of people buy back up gift just in case there's a certain someone who possibly might not like what ther buy them, and last 36% think it's irritating that stores already have their holiday decoration already up!

I hate rushing the holidays. You start seeing Christmas items in stores in October now. The music is fine, but decorations? After Thanksgiving. — Frank Brun (@FrankBrun1) October 9, 2018

Hey Dads! Don't you hate it when you're holding your baby and they accidentally hit you in your crotch? LOL!! well we've got you covered! Introducing you with a new item called "FRIDABALLS" It's a pair of men's boxer briefs with a reinforced crotch to protect you in those scenarios!

Check out FRIDABALLS