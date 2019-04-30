Lighter Side: Crocs with Fanny Packs!
April 30, 2019
7- Eleven now delivers beer to your home! Just need to download the 7-eleven app and the first three deliveries are free!
Beer and munchies at your door. Deliciousness in your belly. Download the 7NOW™ app and get your first 3 deliveries free!— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) September 12, 2018
Would you rock these? They are crocs with fanny packs on them. Steph said she would probably wear them to a music festival LOL.
Crocs add fanny packs, somehow get uglier https://t.co/hm2bFJK7JZ pic.twitter.com/bbSimZV444— New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2019