Lighter Side: Crocs with Fanny Packs!

April 30, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

7- Eleven now delivers beer to your home! Just need to download the 7-eleven app and the first three deliveries are free!

 

Would you rock these? They are crocs with fanny packs on them. Steph said she would probably wear them to a music festival LOL.

Tags: 
lighter side