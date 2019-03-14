Lighter Side: Is Eating Your Boogers Good For Your Immune System?
March 14, 2019
Today is National Pi Day like 3.14 not the actual food, but some food chains are still giving some deals off. Marie Callender’s is giving a free slice of pie with any full price meal. Boston Market is giving a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie when you buy one at the normal price, plus a drink. Oh plus its National Potato Chip Day… Bring on the calories!
Free chicken pot pie at Boston Market with purchase on National Pi Day https://t.co/LR9wWXvzie pic.twitter.com/rKgt5WEXCD— South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 14, 2019
Is eating your boogers helping you boost your immune system? A doctor in Denver by the name of Meg Lemon said it might be a good idea to pick your boogers and eat it!?
Your Environment Is Cleaner. Your Immune System Has Never Been So Unprepared. https://t.co/7MqLdJ5crg— 965tic (@965tic) March 14, 2019