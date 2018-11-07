The Lighter Side: Food Coma for Nine Straight Days in your Life

Salt and Straw Ice Cream Shop is now selling Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors!!! Some of the flavors include Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey and Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing. YES Sat and Straw can ship it you too!!

Study shows you will spend a total of NINE FULL DAYS in your life being in a food coma. The average American will spend 213 hours in a post full meal post coma in their lifetime. These are the top 10 foods that cause post-meal sleepiness: Burgers, Pizza, Mashed Potatoes, Burritos, French Fries Hotdogs, Tacos, Cheese, and Chips.

Guy was flying on Delta Airlines he finds poop in his seat and Delta said to him to sit in it or he would get left behind. Matthew Meehan was flying from Atlanta to Miami on Delta when he smelled something foul. When he went to look down in his seat, he saw a bunch of poop on his shoes and pants. Delta sent the cleaning crew but looks like the crew didn’t tend to it. Delta said oh well, handed Meehan two toilet paper rolls and a bottle of gin.