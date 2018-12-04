Lighter Side: Free Cookies for National Cookie Day!
December 4, 2018
Happy National Cookie Day!! To celebrate, here are the deals where you can get free cookies!
Study shows, we drink twice as much during the holidays. The holidays can be stressful so we understand why we can be hungover all month. Here are the five most popular holiday drinks.
- Eggnog
- Coffee with Bailey’s Irish Cream
- Holiday Beers (winter lager or gingerbread stout)
- Cider
- Hot Buttered Rum
