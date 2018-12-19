Lighter Side: Glitter Bomb Made for Thieves

December 19, 2018
Popeye’s is now selling “Emotional Support Chicken” for stressed out travelers. They have launched it at Philadelphia International Airport and the box is shaped like a chicken! LOL!!

 

NASA engineer made a device that shoots glitter bombs at thieves who are stealing packages from people’s porches! Yes it is also a stink bomb and the glitter is an absolute mess. You’ve been warned!

