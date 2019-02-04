Lighter Side: GroundHog Day Predicts Early Spring for Connecticut

Groundhog Day was this past Saturday and our Connecticut state groundhog Chuckles IX did not see his shadow predicting Spring will come early! Sweet!

A man in Wisconsin tried to heat up his car last week and he tried to warm it up by putting hot charcoals underneath it. You probably guessed right by he wounded up setting it on fire. The fire department luckily put it out before the car was seriously damaged.