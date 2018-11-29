Lighter Side: Half Christmas Trees are in this Holiday Season!
November 29, 2018
A woman in England posted on a parent’s website that her mother in law is charging everyone at her Christmas party $21 a person! People are trying to figure out is fair or not.
British woman charges $21 a person to attend her Christmas Party. Is this even fair?— 965tic (@965tic) November 29, 2018
https://t.co/XHPftwdqX3
Half Christmas trees are now the new thing. Remember last year we had upside down trees? Well now these are the new things!
The new thing this year for Christmas are Half Christmas Tree! Hmmm...https://t.co/0eqrPWIiiN— 965tic (@965tic) November 29, 2018