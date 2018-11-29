Lighter Side: Half Christmas Trees are in this Holiday Season!

November 29, 2018
Christine Lee
Lighter Side of the News

 

A woman in England posted on a parent’s website that her mother in law is charging everyone at her Christmas party $21 a person! People are trying to figure out is fair or not.

 

 

Half Christmas trees are now the new thing. Remember last year we had upside down trees? Well now these are the new things!

 

lighter side of the news