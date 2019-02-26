Lighter Side: Holiday Inn vs Retiring Home

February 26, 2019
San Diego Bookstore owner of “The Book Catapult” unfortunately had to have emergency open heart surgery so the sweetest thing happened. The competitors of the bookstore in the area helped him keep his store open for him while he while was in the hospital

 

A guy on Facebook made a compelling case on why seniors should move into Holiday Inns instead of nursing homes. The average to live in a nursing home is $188 per day, but at the Holiday Inn the average is only $60 a day! Uh yea sorry assisted living but I’m gonna go chill at the Holiday Inn.

