The Lighter Side: How Much the Average Person will Spend on Black Friday

Guy in Florida was trespassing in Florida on Tuesday an he told the cop his name was “Ben Dover” then he ran away. HAHA!! Cop eventually chased him down and arrested him for giving a fake name and resisting arrest.

Cops Bust Man Who Said Name Was "Ben Dover": At least Floridian, 22, did not claim to be Heywood Jablome NOVEMBER 8--A Florida Man who identified himself to police as “Ben Dover” was arrested on an obstruction charge for providing "Ben Dover" Busted read… https://t.co/yhz6Uqc8yh pic.twitter.com/TV4cgY86CV — #Bangladesh News 24 (#BreakingNews 24) (@bdnews24) November 8, 2018

There has been a huge debate on what the true color of Oreos are! Are they Black and White or Brown and White?! Vote now on what you think!

According to a new survey, the average American will spend $520 on Black Friday shopping! Survey also found the 10 things people are most excited about buying on Black Friday according to SWNS Digital:

Clothes

A laptop

A TV

Jewelry

Toys

An iPhone

Video games

Kitchen products

Smart home products (Amazon Echo)

An iPad