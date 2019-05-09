Lighter Side: How Well Do You Know Your Mom?
May 9, 2019
How much do you know about your mom's life before you were born? 89% of Americans think they know the answers to their mommas before they were born.
1. Where she grew up. 74% of people know the answer to that one.
2. Where she went to high school or college, 60%.
3. The name of the street she grew up on, 50%.
4. What her first job was, 49%.
5. Her ancestry, 48%.
Don't forget to wish your mom "Happy Mother's Day" this Sunday!