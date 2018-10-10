The Lighter Side: It is Illegal in some states to trick or treat if you're over the age of 12

In Columbus, Ohio "Milli Vanilli" look alikes who are thieves got fake ID's and passports and memberships to a plethora of gyms to steal things from their locker rooms!

Believe it or not, there are some towns that you can get arrested if you are trick or treating over the age of 12. In Chesapeake, Virginia you can get charged a misdameanor of an $100 fine or up to 6 months in jail.

A guy from England sells his girlfriend on ebay and the bid went up to $116,000!! In the description it described her curves and accessories. Ebay eventually took it down.





Sleeping too much is just as bad as sleeping too littlle. Researchers did a study on people that only got 4 hours of sleep and they performed as they were nine years older. They did the same test on people who got 10 or more hours of sleep and they had the same exact results. For more info check it out here.