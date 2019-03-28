Lighter Side: It's MLB Opening Day! Here are the Newest/Weirdest Foods You Can Buy at the Ballpark

It’s MLB Opening Day and here are some the best but also weird names for ballpark foods this year. “The Fowl Pole” is a singe two-pound chicken tender! “The Dinner Don” a footlong pig in a blanket that’s stuffed with cheese… mm yum. There are plenty more. Check out the full list!

Fatburger is pulling an IHOP or should we say “IHOB” and changing it’s name to “Skinnyburger” Instead of bread as the bun they are using two patties and the toppings on the inside. So basically a protein burger?

Dunkin Donuts is selling “Peeps’ doughnuts and marshmellow coffee coming April 1st. The donut will have the iconic yellow marshmallow chick on top of the donut. You can also get the marshmallow coffee iced or hot.