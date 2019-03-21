Lighter Side: It's National Fragrance Day! Here are the Best and Worst Smells

March 21, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

Today is National Fragrance Day! A survey found that our favorite smells are fresh-cut grass, coffee, bacon, clean laundry, and cake. The top smells we hate are b.o., sour milk, mold, sweat, and stagnant water.

 

Study shows that you’re actually not a full adult until your 30’s. According to brain researchers who study the nervous system it doesn’t fully develop until somewhere in 30s.

Tags: 
lighter side of the news