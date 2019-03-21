Lighter Side: It's National Fragrance Day! Here are the Best and Worst Smells
March 21, 2019
Today is National Fragrance Day! A survey found that our favorite smells are fresh-cut grass, coffee, bacon, clean laundry, and cake. The top smells we hate are b.o., sour milk, mold, sweat, and stagnant water.
Find some new ways to enjoy your sense of smell. #NationalFragranceDay pic.twitter.com/gfB0VDceWQ— Personal Development Blog (@_PD_Blog) March 21, 2019
Study shows that you’re actually not a full adult until your 30’s. According to brain researchers who study the nervous system it doesn’t fully develop until somewhere in 30s.
Scientists think you are not a proper adult until you enter your 30s!https://t.co/YeWOSyOYUL— 965tic (@965tic) March 21, 2019