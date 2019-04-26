Lighter Side: It's National Pretzel Day!

Today is National Pretzel Day! Here are all the pretzel discounts and the places to get them here.

If you're planning to celebrate Friday, "mustard up" some patience because long lines are expected. https://t.co/cIC7eBvTKv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 25, 2019

Study shows that missing 16 minutes of sleep at night can affect your job performance for the next day!