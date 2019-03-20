Lighter Side: Janet Jackson Changes Flyer To Make It Where She Is Headlining

Janet Jackson is set to perform at a Glastonbury festival, but she noticed the poster didn’t have her headlining. So Janet took matters into her own hands and remade the poster with her headlining it! LOL!

Glastonbury fans in hysterics as Janet Jackson bumps herself up lineup poster https://t.co/7fEVpxZSuk — The Independent (@Independent) March 19, 2019

Gucci is coming out with sneakers that purposely make them look dirty and distressed and they are set to sell for $900! WTF!!!?

Would you buy these 'dirty' Gucci sneakers for $900? https://t.co/YJ9qpFTGEJ pic.twitter.com/aklZyFySR6 — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2019

A Dad was live tweeting about his step son who snuck in his girlfriend to spend the night! All while the mom is cleaning every bathroom in the house. The viewers think the mom is cleaning out of anger knowing her son snuck a girl over, but maybe the mom is doing it to see how long it will take for the girl to use the bathroom!!