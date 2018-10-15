Lighter Side: John Legend and his New Christmas Album!

It is not too early for Christmas decorations and definitely not too early for Christmas music!! John Legend is coming out with his Christmas album “A Legendary Christmas” with a new version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas with bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding! Keep your eye out for the album release on Fri, Oct 26th.

In a new study, it takes 103 days before new parents feel like they know what they’re doing. These are the top 5 signs that show you new parents may have gotten to the point of knowing what you are doing:

Being in a good routine Knowing what the baby’s different cries and sounds mean Being able to change a diaper quickly. Being able to leave the house with the baby and remember everything you need to bring. Not getting frustrated or panicking when the baby starts crying.

In Wyoming, a city council candidate, Deborah Reno, may drop out because she has a secret identity online where she used sells used underwear!!! She stated, “An error in judgement… if you want to run for public office, probably not a good idea.” Finds out that she has a side job under the name of Mystee Crockett and she does online stripteases. Then she sells her used underwear and gym shorts to creepy guys that are into that kind of stuff. Deborah says she did it for about a year and it was a “interesting experience”