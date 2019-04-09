Lighter Side: Kelly Clarkson Was Told to Move From Her Seat at the ACM's
April 9, 2019
Kelly Clarkson tweeted after the ACM’s saying I guy asked her to move because he thought Kelly Clarkson was a seat filler! LOL!!
The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight ---- #CantWinEmAll ----♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019
