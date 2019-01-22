Lighter Side: KFC Comes Out with Gravy Candle
January 22, 2019
KFC just came out with a candle! It of course isn’t your normal scented candle. It is a gravy scented candle!! This candle follows the tradition of the chicken scented fire logs that came out last month. The only thing with the gravy candles is they only made 230 and they are giving them away in the U.K.
The Gravy Candle. Yes. A KFC Gravy scented candle.— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 21, 2019
And you could win one, enter here - https://t.co/htHfjavCZ4 pic.twitter.com/IKudhQi3Em
A woman in the U.K. took revenge on her boyfriend by selling his Xbox for $4 when she found out she he was cheating on her! She not only sold the console, but she put in the headphones and four games.
Woman sells her boyfriend's Xbox for $4 because she caught him cheating!!https://t.co/UsO5RTTQ4K— 965tic (@965tic) January 22, 2019