Lighter Side: KFC Comes Out with Gravy Candle

January 22, 2019
Christine Lee

 

KFC just came out with a candle! It of course isn’t your normal scented candle. It is a gravy scented candle!! This candle follows the tradition of the chicken scented fire logs that came out last month. The only thing with the gravy candles is they only made 230 and they are giving them away in the U.K.

 

A woman in the U.K. took revenge on her boyfriend by selling his Xbox for $4 when she found out she he was cheating on her! She not only sold the console, but she put in the headphones and four games.

Tags: 
lighter side of the news