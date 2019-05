A grocery store in the U.K. is getting mocked for creating and LGBT sandwich: Lettuce, guacamole, bacon, and tomato. It’s causing a bit of controversy since people are saying they are turning the LGBT community into a sandwich!

Ah yes, so that's what LGBT stands for:

Lettuce --

Guacamole --

Bacon --

Tomato --https://t.co/TaIengVKXn — PinkNews (@PinkNews) May 2, 2019