Lighter Side: Life is More Expensive When You Add This to Your LIfe!

Burger King released a "Green Burger" that supposedly feeds your nightmare. It's packed with fried chicken, bacon, beef, and of course the green bun. But we don't think the green bun is what is feeding the nightmares, but maybe all that protein that's added!

Burger King comes out with a green burger to give you nightmares?! Uhh... not sure I'll be trying this one.https://t.co/XcchBshBff — 965tic (@965tic) October 18, 2018

A single mother who is scared of Halloween and has social anxiety put up an advertisement online looking for a babysitter to take her three children trick or treating. The best part is it pays $65 an hour! Check out the ad here!

Life is $525 more expensive a month when you add this into your life... KIDS! I thought it would healthy eating, but kids will definitely do the trick.