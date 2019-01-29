Lighter Side: Louis Vuitton Releases "Luxury" Jenga

A woman in Manhattan was stuck in a private elevator for 3 days and nights in a private elevator!!! The woman was 53 years old and she was a housekeeping employee of a billionaire. She was dehydrated but in stable condition. She was rescued on Monday around 10AM and was taken to the hospital to recover.

You know the Jenga game with the wooden blocks where you pull themout and stack it on the top and whever drops the building loses? Well instead of buying the $10 original game you can buy a Louis Vuitton “luxury” Jenga for $2,500 instead. The LV Jenga are Plexiglas blocks instead of wood and of course they have the LV logo on it.

Just in time for Super Bowl this Sunday, Reynolds Wrap has created a human feedbag that is a harness so you can strap your snack to your body! Introducing the Hunger Harness! It’s an insulated bag that has pockets for keeping food warm. Yes they are sold out so good luck trying to get your hands on one.