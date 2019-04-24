Lighter Side: Man Loses His Prosthetic Leg While Skydiving.

Guy lost his leg in a skydiving accident then he went skydiving AGAIN with his prosthetic leg and lost his prosthetic leg!!! Luckily, they found his prosthetic leg in a lumber yard and he was reunited with his leg on Monday.

