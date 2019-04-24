Lighter Side: Man Loses His Prosthetic Leg While Skydiving.

Guy lost his leg in a skydiving accident then he went skydiving AGAIN with his prosthetic leg and lost his prosthetic leg!!! Luckily, they found his prosthetic leg in a lumber yard and he was reunited with his leg on Monday.

Skydiver (who lost his real leg skydiving) is reunited with his prosthetic leg (which he also lost skydiving) after it blew into a lumberyard (where he wasn't skydiving) https://t.co/2k28Fx63gy — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 23, 2019