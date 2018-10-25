Lighter Side: Meghan Markle has a Wardrobe Malfunction

Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex wore a red dress in Tonga with the tag showing! No it’s not a big deal because everything Meghan and her team come up with are always fabulous, but this may be a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction! We’re not quite sure if this was a price tag or maybe a tag from the stylist team. Regardless, Meghan still rocked that dress with grace and style!

There’s a list of the top 10 things you would miss if you were to travel back in time. They of course are mostly tech related…

A doctor borrowed $300,000 from a patient then when the patient wanted the money back the doctor diagnosed the dementia. 79 year old doctor named Suellen Lee in Columbia, Tennessee had to go in front of Medical Examiners last month over the case of an elderly patient who’s been identified as E.W. Doctor Lee borrowed $300,000 from E.W. and then when E.W. asked to pay it back Lee diagnosed E.W. with dementia! E. W. then went to another doctor to find out there was no diagnosis for dementia. Lee had to turn in her medical license and agreeing to a fine of paying back the $300K loan in installments. Possibility of police getting involved.