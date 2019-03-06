Lighter Side: Micro Designer Purse on Sale!

March 6, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

Have you seen the Micro Designer Purse featured AT Paris Fashion Week? It’s four inches tall and two inches wide and you can buy it on sale for $522! Btw it’s big enough to hold a few coins and maybe a piece of gum.

 

In Florida an Insurance Policy’s Fine Print gave instructions on how to win $10,000 and a teacher in Florida won it! Although the insurance company thought their customers weren’t gonna notice it for a whole year, but the teacher found it on day one! She schooled them.

Tags: 
lighter side of the news