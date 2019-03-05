Lighter Side: The Most Common Lies People Say

March 5, 2019
Christine Lee
Lighter Side of the News

 

The average person thinks they only lie 48 times a year. We will see about that. These are the three most common lies:

  1. Saying everything is “fine”
  2. That you like their gift
  3. Busy when you’re not

 

A new survey found that salty snacks are more popular than sweet snacks. Two-thirds of us buy snacks at least once a week and almost all of us buy snack at least once a month!

 

lighter side of the news