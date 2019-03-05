Lighter Side: The Most Common Lies People Say
March 5, 2019
The average person thinks they only lie 48 times a year. We will see about that. These are the three most common lies:
- Saying everything is “fine”
- That you like their gift
- Busy when you’re not
