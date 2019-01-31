Lighter Side: The Most Searched Food for Super Bowl By State

January 31, 2019
Christine Lee

 

What is the most googled super bowl food in every state? Delish made a full list of each state and there most searched food. Connecticut’s is buffalo chicken dip, Massachusetts is gluten-free pretzels, California’s is baked chicken breast and the most odd in my opinion is Mississippi’s with granola bars?

 

Julie McDowall from Scotland says she can taste words! Yes Taste! She tweets she has “synesthesia” which is means she taste words!

