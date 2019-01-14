Lighter Side: Netflix's Hottest Shows and Movies

The hottest shows on Netflix right now is “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” which is all about decluttering and Marie is such a cute Japanese woman who will instantly bring joy to her home.

The movie Bird box is another Netflix original that has taken a lot of popularity especially with their Bird Box challenge. Like in the movie where Sandra Bullock and her children blindfold to get through to their destination…people are doing just that. But be careful! A 17 year old girl in Utah blindfolded herself while driving. She ended up driving into oncoming traffic, hit another car, a pole and a sound wall. She is lucky to be alive.