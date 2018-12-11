Lighter Side: Pancake as a Pizza Topping!

Have you been Naughty or Nice this year? Well we’ve got a site that will tell you based off of your tweets! Meet Zopa.com’s “Santa ATM”. You input your Twitter handle and it will come with results with either Naughty or Nice based off your tweets of 2018! Give it a try and tell us if you think it’s true!

 

A woman gave birth in a Taco Bell Parking Lot and she says “We deserve nachos out of this!” Kelsey Sturm was rushing to the hospital in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania and she realized she wasn’t going to make it to the delivery room. So she had to pull over in a Taco Bell parking and she had her baby there in one push!!! Taco Bell hasn’t responded to the nacho request yet.

 

A restaurant in Toronto is using pancake as a pizza topping and we’re not sure what to think about it!!! Hey it doesn’t sound half bad if they using bacon with it. Each pancake has a little pat of butter and syrup on top! Doesn’t sound too bad!

 

 

