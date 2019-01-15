Lighter Side: PayItFurloughed.com is giving Federal Employees Free Beer

There is a new website called PayItFurloughed.com where you can buy a beer for a government employee who are currently out of work because of the government shutdown. LOL I would think it would help pay some bills, but I guess a beer can help too.

 

There are these new asymmetrical jeans that have different styles on each leg. One leg is flared like a bell bottoms and the other one is tight like a skinny jean. Steph the producer thinks she can pull them off. We’re not sure if we agree with her or not.

Honestly, I think head pants are pretty cool. Anyone else? --- Steph the Producer

A guy in Silicon Valley is renting an apartment for $1,500 a month just for his two cats. Troy Good couldn’t have the cats at his apartment so it was a perfect place for the cats to stay.

