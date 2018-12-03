Lighter Side: Proposal in Times Sqaure Gone Wrong!

Guy proposed to his girlfriend in Times Square and as he goes down on one knew he dropped the ring and it fell down a grate!!!! Well the NYPD is trying to go viral to find the couple because the cops found the ring the next day! Power of the internet!

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? -- call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

A Secret Santa paid off $45,000 of layaway items at a Walmart in Coronado!!! This is something that people all over the country have been doing. Someone just did the same thing at a Walmart in New York. The Secret Santa in Colorado walked to a Walmart in Denver and paid all of the Christmas gifts people on layaway. We need more people like this in the world!