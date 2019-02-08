Lighter Side: Saturday is National Pizza Day! Here are the Best Deals.
Tomorrow is National Pizza Day and here are five important statistics that relate to us Americans.
- 98 % of Americans like pizza
- 54% of us say we LOVE pizza
- Most popular toppings are pepperoni and sausage, mushroom, and bacon (Least popular are anchovies, eggplant, pineapple, and artichokes)
- Almost one in three people eat at least once a week
- 33 million Americans would pick pizza as their last meal on Earth!
Here are the best pizza deals for National Pizza Day:
#NationalPizzaDay is almost here! These are the best discounts you can enjoy on that special day: https://t.co/YlYBWDUiiD pic.twitter.com/icjND1e0Ju— Offers.com (@Offers) January 31, 2019
IHOP is doing a special in honor of National Pizza Day, it’s called a Pancizza! A pizza sized pancake and you can order one today – Sunday!
This #NationalPizzaDay there’s a new circle in a box. It's #PANCIZZA! The pizza-sized pancake. Order yours Friday-Sunday pic.twitter.com/WCzZPQ76zH— IHOP (@IHOP) February 7, 2019
A survey found out that 58% of Americans are more stressed than ever and because of this stress we are losing six hours of sleep a week! These are the top ten modern day scenario things that stress us out according to SWNS:
1. Losing your wallet or credit card.
2. Arguing with your significant other.
3. Sitting in traffic.
4. Losing your phone.
5. Being late for work.
6. A slow internet connection.
7. Your phone battery going dead.
8. Not being able to remember a password.
9. Credit card fraud.
10. Forgetting your phone charger. The survey also found the average person starts stressing about their battery when it gets down to 23%.