Lighter Side: Saudia Arabian Woman Leaves Her Baby at the Airport!

March 12, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

iHop Free Pancake Day is Today (Tues 3/12) Stop by any participating iHop restaurant for your free shortcake of pancakes Tuesday, March 12th until 7PM. They are collection donation for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center!

 

In honor of #NationalNappingDay yesterday, this secret military technique will help you fall asleep in two minutes! There are multiple ways, but here is one of them:

Relax the muscles in your face, including tongue, jaw and muscles around the eyes.

 

Saudia Arabian women asked the pilot to turn the plane around because she left her baby in the waiting area! UH yea that’s a new one.

 

 

Tags: 
lighter side