Lighter Side: "Scrooging" is the new way to save money this Holiday Season!

A new meme is saying your stripper name is your favorite salad dressing plus the way you disappoint your parents. Gary Craig’s is Caesar whose parents disapprove of his past wives. Here is Your Stripper Name, a thread…

The leading man is giving back to a very special fan. https://t.co/wNWSYAkucL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 18, 2018

There’s a new dating term that is specific for the holidays and it’s called “Scrooging” What is Scrooging? Well it’s dumping someone right before the holidays mostly to avoid having to buy them gifts for the holiday season.