Lighter Side: Smart Refrigerator is Now a Dating App

Look at how cute this is! Dog owner tells his dog he is now cancer free! They said he was only gonna live for nine months but he lasted a year and diagnosed him as cancer free! He gets to enjoy a yummy dinner steak at the end… yuum

Dog owner tells his doggy he is no cancer free!!! So touching.https://t.co/iI6ybSCzbO — 965tic (@965tic) February 6, 2019

A Colorado jogger was attacked by a mountain lion, but the jogger walked away alive and killing the mountain lion by choking him to death! Woaaaah.

Colorado jogger fends off, kills mountain lion on rural trail https://t.co/WV7bAXqKO0 pic.twitter.com/yIqpWGX0Ai — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 5, 2019

A Samsung smart fridge can now help with your dating life! The fridge will scan your fridge and it will find people who like similar foods. It is now an app called “Refridgerdating”