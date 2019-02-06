Lighter Side: Smart Refrigerator is Now a Dating App

February 6, 2019
Christine Lee
Lighter Side of the News

 

Look at how cute this is! Dog owner tells his dog he is now cancer free! They said he was only gonna live for nine months but he lasted a year and diagnosed him as cancer free! He gets to enjoy a yummy dinner steak at the end… yuum

 

A Colorado jogger was attacked by a mountain lion, but the jogger walked away alive and killing the mountain lion by choking him to death! Woaaaah.

A Samsung smart fridge can now help with your dating life! The fridge will scan your fridge and it will find people who like similar foods. It is now an app called “Refridgerdating”

lighter side of the news