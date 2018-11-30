Lighter Side: Southwest Airline Apologizes for making fun of a Girl's Name

A UPS driver by the name of Jason was delivering to an animal shelter near Buffalo, New York when a pitbull-terrier mix dog named Ernie jumped into his UPS truck! Jason ended up adopting Ernie and apparently Ernie likes being with Jason more than anyone! He follows Jason around the house all the time. HOW CUTE!!!

Southwest Airlines apologizing after an employee made fun of a girl name “Abcde” A woman named Traci Reford from Texas was flying from Orange County to her home Texas. Traci had her 5 year old daughter and her name is “Abcde” pronounced “Ab-city”. The Southwest gate attendant saw her name and was laughing with her coworkers about it. The worker took a picture of her boarding pass and posted it on social media. Traci filed a complaint and Southweast offered a sincere apology to the family.