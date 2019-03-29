Lighter Side: Space Burger Flies and Lands in the UK
A gamer sent out ‘Space Burger’ and it landed in the UK! A McDonald’s Big Mac was sent out into space and the guy put a GoPro camera inside so you can see its journey!!! The burger ended up landing at Colchester United’s training ground and the soccer team was you can guess a bit confused.
A burger from space landed in Colchester United's training ground on Thursday.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 29, 2019
Yes, you read that right -- https://t.co/bUBYelW1S9 pic.twitter.com/sfMqKc39Os
Microsoft has officially banned April Fools jokes. Microsoft has sent out a memo to employees telling them not to participate.
Microsoft won’t try to be funny on April Fools’ Day, bans employee pranks https://t.co/GiILjRemvS pic.twitter.com/oyL2sSTTTY— PC Gamer (@pcgamer) March 28, 2019
A man in Michigan stole a 4 foot python by stuffing it down his pants! Yes there is video footage and we’re disturbed by watching.
Ummmm. What?! A Michigan Man Allegedly Steals 4-Foot Python by Stuffing the Reptile Down His Pants https://t.co/vA769mNOrB— 965tic (@965tic) March 29, 2019