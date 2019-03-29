Lighter Side: Space Burger Flies and Lands in the UK

March 29, 2019
Lighter Side of the News

 

A gamer sent out ‘Space Burger’ and it landed in the UK! A McDonald’s Big Mac was sent out into space and the guy put a GoPro camera inside so you can see its journey!!! The burger ended up landing at Colchester United’s training ground and the soccer team was you can guess a bit confused.

 

Microsoft has officially banned April Fools jokes. Microsoft has sent out a memo to employees telling them not to participate.

 

A man in Michigan stole a 4 foot python by stuffing it down his pants! Yes there is video footage and we’re disturbed by watching.

lighter side of the news