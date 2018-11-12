The Lighter Side: Stolen Port-A-Potties Have Been Found!

We know the sexiest man alive, but who was voted the sexiest man dead? Well according to Buzz Feed, the top 3 guys were:

Marlon Brando

Paul Newman

James Dean

Wait what about Paul Walker!!? I’m not sure if I agree with this list. Check out the entire list here:

If you were wondering what happened to the 100 port-a-potties that were stolen well worry no more!! They have been found!! About 100 port-a-potties were recently disappearing from a waste management company in Germany. They discovered that two employees were selling them on the black market. At first only a couple were vanishing at a time so no one was really noticing, but after 100 port-a-potties disappeared they realized. This lost product estimated to be in total of $80,000! Check out the full article here.

Here are the three excuses people give when they don’t like your Thanksgiving cooking. There’s a survery that found the top excuses people will give when they don't like someone's Thanksgiving food and hey maybe you can use these too...

“I’m saving room for desert”, “I had a big breakfast”, and “I’m on a diet”.