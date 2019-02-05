Lighter Side: Is Sunny Delight Depressed?

During the Super Bowl there was an unusual tweet that came from Sunny Delight’s Instagram account that said, “I can’t do this anymore.” Maybe it was about the boring super bowl game or maybe more serious depression and maybe going through something. Many people reached out to make sure that Sunny D was okay. They seem to be fine as they made funny responses to the depressing tweet.

I can’t do this anymore — SUNNYD (@sunnydelight) February 4, 2019

Rams player Andrew Whitworth summed up their Superbowl loss at, “I don’t give a crap if you’ve won 20 super bowls at the end of the day, we’re all gonna die…”