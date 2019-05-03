Lighter Side: Taco Bell Now Selling Bikini and Swimwear
May 3, 2019
A 10 year old Massachusetts girl named Isa had an idea for a 3D crosswalk to help drivers slow down! The 3D optical illusion can be found in Medford just north of Boston.
A #Massachusetts girl had an idea for a 3D crosswalk to help save lives!! 10 year old Isa thought of this optical illusion so drivers would slow down! ----♀️--------
Taco Bell now has a swimwear line! You can buy bikini, pool floaties, taco bell hot sauce packets on a towel! Perfect for Taco Bell lovers during the summertime!
Perfect for when summer gets HOT. https://t.co/IoOmIs8cCb— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) May 3, 2019