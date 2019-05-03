Lighter Side: Taco Bell Now Selling Bikini and Swimwear

May 3, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

A 10 year old Massachusetts girl named Isa had an idea for a 3D crosswalk to help drivers slow down! The 3D optical illusion can be found in Medford just north of Boston.

A #Massachusetts girl had an idea for a 3D crosswalk to help save lives!! 10 year old Isa thought of this optical illusion so drivers would slow down! ----‍♀️--------

A post shared by We Live Inside Your Radio (@officialcraigandcompany) on

 

Taco Bell now has a swimwear line! You can buy bikini, pool floaties, taco bell hot sauce packets on a towel! Perfect for Taco Bell lovers during the summertime!

 

Tags: 
lighter side of the news