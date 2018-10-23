The Lighter Side: These are the Top Questions that Drive People's Stress

October 23, 2018
Christine Lee

Did I lock my car? Did I leave the oven on? These are just some of the questions that drive us insane!! Check out the full list of questions that stress us out.

In a new study, woman wish they had 28 hours a day to feel like they have completed everything they need to do. Cleaning, Cooking, Social Life and etc to feel completely balanced. 

lighter side of the news