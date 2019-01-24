Lighter Side: Top 10 Bets of the Super Bowl

January 24, 2019
Christine Lee
Lighter Side of the News

 

Erika Strong works at Shopify and every day there is a cat that stares out into her office building. One day Erika and he coworker Myles put up a sign asking, ”What is your cat’s name?” Well the owner put up a sign saying, “Marshall”. By the picture you can tell Marshall is a very cute kitty!

 

Here are the top 10 people will bet on during the Super Bowl. I will list some of them for you..

  • What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?
  • What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine’s top at the start of the halftime show?
  • Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?
  • Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter by Midnight on the day of the Super Bowl?

